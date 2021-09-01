295 more dengue patients hospitalised: DGHS

A total of 1,156 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.
Among them, 1,015 patients are taking treatment in Dhaka division and 141 are hospitalized outside the capital, the release added.
A total of 10,691 patients have been admitted to different hospitals across the country since January this year. Of them, 9,447 patients have returned home after recovery.
Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has confirmed 45 deaths due to dengue, the release added.