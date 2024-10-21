Plaintiff says he does not even know the accused lawyer ZI Khan Panna
Md Baker, 52, plaintiff of the attempt to murder case in which Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna has been named as an accused, says he doesn’t even know the accused. Md Baker said that he filed the case after speaking to the lawyers of BNP and Jamaat with the assistance of police.
The case filed against ZI Khan Panna brought charges of attempt to murder a person named Ahadul Islam, by shooting him and beating him up on 19 July during the quota reform movement. Ahadul Islam’s father Md Baker filed the case.
Ahadul’s father Md Baker filed the case with Khilgaon police station almost three months after the incident on 17 October. Total 180 people have been mentioned as accused in in the case. ZI Khan Panna is accused no. 94 in the case.
Plaintiff of the case, Md Baker sells vegetables on a cycle van in Banasree area of the capital. While speaking to Prothom Alo today, Monday Md Baker stated that he doesn’t know ZI Khan Panna or how did his name come up in the list of accused. Speaking of lawyer Panna, he commented, “I don’t know who he is.”
Md Baker told Prothom Alo over the phone, “I have filed the case taking help from the lawyers of BNP and Jamaat. It was done on their directives. They know better. The police also helped. You’ll understand if you speak to them.”
Md Baker stated he wants justice for his son. So, he sought their help to file the case. When asked to know more about the case, he said, “I am an illiterate man. Moreover, I have work to do. I am busy right now. If you want to know anything, go to the police station. They know everything.”
ZI Khan Panna is the chairperson of rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK). He was vocal against Digital Security Act, human rights abuses and infringement on freedom of speech during the reign of Awami League.
A group of lawyers had filed a petition at the High Court on 29 July seeking an order to stop firing on the students during the quota reform movement ZI Khan Panna had presented the argument in favour of that petition at the court. He was also a member of the national mass inquiry commission formed under civilian initiative on 29 July for fair investigation of the attacks carried upon students.
According to the case statement, while Ahadul Islam along with some others were demonstrating in front of Meradia Bazar in Khilgaon on the afternoon of 19 July, many of the accused, unidentified BGB and RAB members as well as leaders of Awami League under the order of some other accused opened fire on them. Ahadul was shot at the time. When he fell to the ground, the accused present at the scene also beat him up.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former environment, forest and climate change minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and current director general of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui have been named as accused in the case.
Commenting on the case, ZI Khan Panna told Prothom Alo on Sunday, “I have no doubt that it has been fueled by some influential people. I was active in favour of the quota protestors. I don’t even think I have ever been to Meradia, the location of the incident.”
ZI Khan Panna filed for anticipatory bail in the High Court today and has been given the bail.
Khilgaon police station’s officer in charge Md Daud Hossain stated that the case was registered without any preliminary investigation. He told Prothom Alo Sunday night that the case has been filed as per the plaintiff’s complaint.
Initially, a probe was made into whether the names and addresses of the accused were correct or not. However, no investigation was made into whether the accused were involved in the incident or not. He said that after the investigation names of those who were not involved, will be dropped.