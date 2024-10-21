Plaintiff says he does not even know the accused lawyer ZI Khan Panna

Md Baker, 52, plaintiff of the attempt to murder case in which Supreme Court senior lawyer ZI Khan Panna has been named as an accused, says he doesn’t even know the accused. Md Baker said that he filed the case after speaking to the lawyers of BNP and Jamaat with the assistance of police.

The case filed against ZI Khan Panna brought charges of attempt to murder a person named Ahadul Islam, by shooting him and beating him up on 19 July during the quota reform movement. Ahadul Islam’s father Md Baker filed the case.

Ahadul’s father Md Baker filed the case with Khilgaon police station almost three months after the incident on 17 October. Total 180 people have been mentioned as accused in in the case. ZI Khan Panna is accused no. 94 in the case.

Plaintiff of the case, Md Baker sells vegetables on a cycle van in Banasree area of the capital. While speaking to Prothom Alo today, Monday Md Baker stated that he doesn’t know ZI Khan Panna or how did his name come up in the list of accused. Speaking of lawyer Panna, he commented, “I don’t know who he is.”