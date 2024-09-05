Discussants lay emphasis on reforms in constitution

Establishing a truly democratic Bangladesh requires constitutional reform, as well as democratic practices within political parties themselves.

Discussants made the observation at a roundtable titled 'Political and Constitutional Reform Proposals for the Establishment of a Democratic Bangladesh' on Tuesday.

They presented several proposals, including preventing any individual from serving as prime minister more than twice, balancing the powers between the prime minister and the president, introducing proportional representation in parliament, establishing a bicameral legislature, and bringing a balance of power between parliament and the executive branch.

The Asia Foundation, RMMRU, and the Center for Political Studies organised the roundtable at the Prothom Alo auditorium in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

Joining the roundtable online, professor at the Department of Political Science at Dhaka University, Tasneem Siddiqui, delivered the opening remarks.

She said the new era and opportunities, which have emerged, are moving all. Efforts and spirit are working to move towards a new arrangement.

Tasneem Siddiqui said the interim government has begun robust economic reforms. However, the main crisis is political. It is the responsibility of political scientists to scrutinize how steps are taken to resolve political problems.