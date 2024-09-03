Indiscriminate accusations make cases questionable

According to Prothom Alo reports, from 16 July to 1 September at least 760 persons were killed around the country in gunfire by the police and other law enforcement agencies, clashes and other forms of violence centering the Students against Discrimination movement. Those who were killed include students, women, children, leaders and activists of various political parties and people from all walks of life. Some of them died on the spot and some while undergoing treatment at hospital.

In some of the cases filed by the relations of the killed persons, the accused include businessmen and persons of various professions. Many have also been allegedly accused in these cases, along with others, due to local conflict. Legal experts say there has to be specific charges when filing murder cases. But in most of the cases being filed, the accused are those who reportedly ordered or directed the killings. There is little change of such cases standing up in court. That is why in order to ensure justice for the victims, there needs to be specific directives about scrutinizing the cases in the police stations or court.

Prothom Alo spoke to the plaintiffs of six cases. Five of them said they gave names of the accused in the cases as advised by their acquaintances. Another one was unwilling to comment on the lengthy list of accused persons in his case.

In some cases there are 315 persons including Sheikh Hasina on the list of accused. In some cases, alongside those named as the accused, there are 300 to 400 unidentified persons too. Most of the accused are ministers and members of parliament of the last Awami League government. In some cases the top leaders of Awami League have been named as the accused. In some cases leaders of the Awami League 14 Party alliance have been named. Also, senior police officers, in charge during the Awami League government, has also been accused. In some cases the accused are journalists and persons of other profession, known to be close to Awami League.