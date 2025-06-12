Prof Yunus honoured with prestigious Harmony Award by King Charles III

King Charles III on Thursday conferred the prestigious ‘Harmony Award 2025’ on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote peace, sustainability and harmony between people and the environment.

In June 2024, King Charles launched a new set of awards celebrating living in harmony with nature.

Before the award ceremony, King Charles III welcomed Chief Adviser Prof Yunus for a private audience at the Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch is an admirer of Prof Yunus' work including his pioneering microcredit bank, his championing social businesses to combat poverty and his campaign for Three Zeroes to save civilisation from self-destruction, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB.

King Charles even wrote a foreword for one of Prof Yunus' books, he said.