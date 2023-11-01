Will talk to those who will come without condition: Home minister

About holding dialogue with the opposition, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that they are ready to hold dialogue with anybody.
However, they must come without any conditions. Dialogues must be held in line with the constitution of the country.
He said these in response to a query from the newspersons at the secretariat today, Wednesday.
Before that, British high commissioner Sarah Cook paid a visit to the home minister.
The home minister spoke to the newspersons following the meeting. At this time, the minister answered various questions from the newspersons about the current political situation as well as the issues discussed in the meeting.
Asked whether the government will take any initiative for dialogue or not, Asaduzzaman Khan said, “We will talk to whoever comes to us. However, they must come without any conditions. We must talk in line with the constitution of the country. If anybody demands anything outside the constitution, that won’t be accepted.”