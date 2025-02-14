National elections likely in December, what political parties think

Chief advisor Muhammad Yunus has mentioned 16 December of this year as a tentative date for the national election. He has said, there can be a certain degree of reforms and then the election in in December 2025, or there can be more reforms and the election in mid-2026.

According to concerned sources, six months since the interim government took over power, pressure has been stepped up for elections. The government is now pondering over holding the election in December this year. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard so far. Many quarters have also been demanding that local government elections be first held and then the national election. The government has no announced any decision to this end as yet either. These matters will be decided upon during meetings between the consensus commission and the political parties.

Meanwhile, addressing a session at the World Government Summit at Dubai yesterday, Thursday, chief advisor of the interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus said his government would arrange the election as soon as possible. This might be in December this year. Later in an interview with the UAE-based media outlet The National he said he is holding the election will be held around December this year. However, if a bit more time is given to carry out reforms, that might take three more months of the coming year. The chief advisor said that this was their deadline. He said they would be satisfied to hold a credible, visible and transparent election after 16 years. The people will celebrate it and our responsibility will end, he said.