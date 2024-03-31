Govt plans to sign loan agreement of Tk 1000b in current fiscal year

The government has planned to sign loan agreements of Tk 1000 billion with development partners including the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and Japan.

The government has made this plan to receive this loan from the development partners.

Such a plan of signing agreements of huge amounts of loan has not been made in a fiscal year in the past.

Economic Relations Division (ERD) sources said the government has targeted to sign loan agreements of USD 993 dollars with the partners in the current fiscal year. As per the current value of dollars, the amount stands at Tk 1090 billion. Meanwhile, loan agreements of USD 720 dollars have been signed in the last eight months (July-February). So 72 per cent of the targeted loan agreements have been signed.