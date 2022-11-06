Prothom Alo should bow down to truth, not power

Speakers on Sunday said no organisation becomes successful without good intentions, principles and integrity.

Accountability and informed presentation are behind the success of Prothom Alo. Their expectation from this media outlet is that Prothom Alo should bow down to the truth, not to any power.

Speakers made these remarks at the 24th anniversary event of Prothom Alo at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday.