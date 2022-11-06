Prothom Alo should bow down to truth, not power

Educationist and writer Syed Mazoorul Islam, bKash founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Kamal Quadir, Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) chief executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan and popular film actor Chanchal Chowdhury addressed the event.
Syed Manzoorul Islam said he not only read Prothom Alo but also wrote in this newspaper and is happy when someone tells him that they have read his column.
He also said he likes Prothom Alo’s principles and integrity and these are important for an organisation. Prothom Alo brings forth news behind the news.
Syed Manzoorul Islam expect Prothom Alo would never bend down to power, only to truth.
bKash CEO Kamal Quadir said he took special measures after seeing a report in Prothom Alo.
Good intentions are important for an organisation and any Bangladeshi firm can turned itself into a global company with the right intention.
BELA chief executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan said Prothom Ali is a smart organisation and she sees the newspaper as her own.
Prothom Alo is accountable to its readers and workers, and it works with objectivity. Prothom Alo presents news with facts and figures accurately, because the newspaper has prepared its workers in such a way, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said hoping Prothom Alo would publish an environment magazine in future.
Actor Chanchal Chowdhury said his father collects his interviews published in Prothom Alo and stuck these up on the wall. He has emotional ties with Prothom Alo.