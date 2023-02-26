Evening News Highlights

Bangladesh

1

Five killed in Narsingdi road accident

At least five people of a family were killed and nine others injured in a road accident at Bhatpara Shakurar intersection in Madhabdi upazila of the district on Saturday night

2

Even Einstein can't change EVM results: CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has claimed it is not possible to alter results in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

3

Cox’s Bazar sea beach suddenly teeming with tourists

More than 200,000 tourists visited the seaside town of Cox’s Bazar over the last weekend, hoteliers said on Sunday.

4

Writ filed seeking investigation against Abdus Sobhan for buying house in US

A writ petition has been filed seeking order to investigate allegations of buying several house in the US against ruling Awami League member of parliament Md Abdus Sobhan (Golap).

5

Migrant shipwreck in southern Italy kills 45, including children

The provisional death toll stood at 45, Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, said.

