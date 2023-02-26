Evening News Highlights

Even Einstein can't change EVM results: CEC
The chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has claimed it is not possible to alter results in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).
Cox’s Bazar sea beach suddenly teeming with tourists
More than 200,000 tourists visited the seaside town of Cox’s Bazar over the last weekend, hoteliers said on Sunday.
Writ filed seeking investigation against Abdus Sobhan for buying house in US
A writ petition has been filed seeking order to investigate allegations of buying several house in the US against ruling Awami League member of parliament Md Abdus Sobhan (Golap).