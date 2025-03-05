431 vehicles to be purchased for police to tackle the crisis

Several police stations and several hundred police vehicles were burnt down during the July uprising.

The Police Headquarters says although police station centric activities have been resumed, people are not getting a proper service due to the lack of required vehicles.

The interim government has taken an initiative to purchase 431 vehicles for the police to resolve the crisis. The home ministry has given permission to allocate a grant of nearly Tk 2.75 billion in this regard.

Before that, the Police Headquarters sent a proposal to the home ministry to purchase different types of vehicles.

Sources in the home ministry and the Police Headquarters say a total 455 police vehicles including motorcycles and cars were burnt during the July uprising. A total of 1,074 vehicles were damaged, including those 455 vehicles which were burnt.