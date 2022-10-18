Work on new list of widow, old-age allowance stalled

The biggest programmes run by the Department of Social Services under the social security programme are old-age allowance and allowances for the widowed and women abandoned by their husbands, which is known as the widow allowance. However, no one is being listed for these two allowances in the current fiscal (2022-23) due to lack of allocation for these programmes. It was revealed while talking to several concerned officials.

There are eight types of allowance programmes run by the Department of Social Services under the G2P (government to person) process, which means sending money directly to mobile accounts. Of these eight types of allowance programmes, new enlistment for the rest of the programmes except the ‘disability allowance’ has been suspended.

Although the public representatives are taking hand-written applications in the union, upazila parishad, pourashava (municipality) and city corporation areas, the names of these new applicants are not being included in the final list online. The public representatives have said that many of the people who had applied for the widow and age-old allowances come to them very often for updates.