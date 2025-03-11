Minimum fitra set at Tk 110 per person

According to Islamic Shariah, fitra may be given in the form of wheat, barley, raisins, dates or cheese among other specified items. If paying with wheat or flour, the required amount is 1.65 kg or its market value of Tk 110. For barley, 3.3 kg or its market value of Tk 530 should be given.

For dates, 3.3 kg or the equivalent market value of Tk 2,310 is required. In the case of raisins, the amount is 3.3 kg or its market value of Tk 1,980, and for cheese 3.3 kg or the equivalent market value of Tk 2,805.

Individuals may fulfill their fitra obligations by contributing any of these specified items or their corresponding market value, based on their financial capability.