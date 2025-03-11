Minimum fitra set at Tk 110 per person
This year, the minimum fitra per person has been fixed at Tk 110 while the maximum amount is Tk 2,805. The decision was made in a meeting of the National Sadaqatul Fitra Determination Committee at the Islamic Foundation office in Baitul Mukarram on Tuesday.
According to Islamic Shariah, fitra may be given in the form of wheat, barley, raisins, dates or cheese among other specified items. If paying with wheat or flour, the required amount is 1.65 kg or its market value of Tk 110. For barley, 3.3 kg or its market value of Tk 530 should be given.
For dates, 3.3 kg or the equivalent market value of Tk 2,310 is required. In the case of raisins, the amount is 3.3 kg or its market value of Tk 1,980, and for cheese 3.3 kg or the equivalent market value of Tk 2,805.
Individuals may fulfill their fitra obligations by contributing any of these specified items or their corresponding market value, based on their financial capability.
The meeting was presided over by Maulana Mufti Abdul Malek, chairman of the National Sadaqatul Fitra Determination Committee and khatib of Baitul Mukarram national mosque.
It was further stated during the meeting that the retail market prices of these items vary across different localities. Fitra will be considered fulfilled even if it is paid according to the local market price.