Work together for peace in Gaza: PM Hasina to OIC states

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called for united efforts of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states to establish peace in Gaza of Palestine.

"The OIC member countries will have to work in unison to establish peace in Gaza," she said when Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al-Qahtani paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.