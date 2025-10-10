Bangladesh

Photographer Shahidul Alam freed from Israeli custody, flying home today

Bangladesh consul general in Istanbul Mohammad Mizanur Rahman receives renowned Bangladeshi photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam on his return from Israel by Turkish Airlines flight on 10 October 2025.BSS

Photographer and rights activist Shahidul Alam has been released from an Israeli prison and has travelled to Turkey. He arrived in Istanbul this afternoon (Friday) on a Turkish Airlines flight.

According to Bangladesh’s ambassador to Turkey, M Amanul Haq, the flight carrying Shahidul Alam landed at Istanbul Airport at 2:25 pm local time (5:25 pm Bangladesh time).

Bangladesh’s consul general in Istanbul, Md Mizanur Rahman, received him at the airport.

Ambassador Amanul Haq confirmed that Shahidul Alam will return to Dhaka tonight. He is scheduled to depart Istanbul at 6:45 pm local time on a Turkish Airlines flight, which is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 4:55 am Saturday.

Shahidul Alam with Bangladesh’s consul general in Istanbul Md Mizanur Rahman
BSS

Shahidul Alam, managing director of Drik, a pioneering independent media organisation, is well known for his activism on civic rights.

He was detained by Israeli forces last Wednesday while taking part in a Freedom Flotilla Coalition mission bound for Gaza.

The flotilla—comprising nine vessels and including political leaders, journalists, physicians and rights activists from various countries—set sail to protest Israeli atrocities in Palestine and to break the naval blockade on Gaza.

Shahidul Alam with Bangladesh’s consul general in Istanbul Md Mizanur Rahman at the airport
Courtesy: Bangladesh embassy in Turkey

Another initiative, A Thousand Madeleines to Gaza, joined the voyage with eight additional boats. Israeli forces attacked the flotilla on Wednesday and detained all activists and crew members on board.

Shahidul Alam, along with several others, was later taken to Ketziot Prison in Israel. Following his detention, the Government of Bangladesh launched diplomatic efforts through Jordan, Egypt and Turkey to secure his release.

Shahidul Alam with Bangladesh’s consul general in Istanbul, Md Mizanur Rahman at the airport on 10 October 2025
Courtesy: Bangladesh embassy in Turkey

After being freed, Shahidul Alam travelled from Israel to Turkey earlier today.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support in facilitating Shahidul Alam’s release and safe return.

