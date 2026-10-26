Women constitute 63pc of medical students

Female enrolment in medical education has risen significantly across Bangladesh. Women currently account for nearly 63 per cent of all students pursuing degrees in public and private medical colleges.

Female students also outnumber their male counterparts in dental education, while in nursing and midwifery programmes, women represent approximately 90 per cent of total enrolments.

However, the proportion of female physicians in the professional sphere, particularly in government jobs, remains comparatively lower.

The trend of advancement of women observed at the primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels is visibly mirrored in medical education.

Nevertheless, this continuity is not uniformly maintained across the university sector. Outside the affiliated colleges of the National University, the proportion of female students in public and private universities remains below 40 per cent.