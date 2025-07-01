Chhatra Dal lights candles in memory of July martyrs

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has lit candles and sang the national anthem in a united voice in memory of those who were martyred and injured in the 2024 mass uprising.

Leaders and activists of various units of Chhatra Dal held this programme on the central Shaheed Minar premises after 12 midnight on Tuesday.

BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was present as the chief guest. BNP Chairperson's Political Adviser Amanullah Aman, former Chhatra Dal President Asifuzzaman Ripon, Chhatra Dal Central President Rakibul Islam Rakib and its General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir were present, among others.