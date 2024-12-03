“Attack on assistant high commission in Agartala an infringement on sovereignty”

The Jatiya Nagarik Committee has termed the attack on Bangladesh assistant high commission in India as direct infringement on the sovereignty of the country and urged the interim government to raise a strong voice against the incident.

The Nagarik Committee made the demands in an emergency press briefing after a general meeting on Monday evening.

Replying to a query, Nagarik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banarjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, politicians of different levels and extremist Hindu outfits not to meddle with Bangladesh’s internal affairs.