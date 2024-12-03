“Attack on assistant high commission in Agartala an infringement on sovereignty”
The Jatiya Nagarik Committee has termed the attack on Bangladesh assistant high commission in India as direct infringement on the sovereignty of the country and urged the interim government to raise a strong voice against the incident.
The Nagarik Committee made the demands in an emergency press briefing after a general meeting on Monday evening.
Replying to a query, Nagarik Committee convener Nasiruddin Patwary asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banarjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, politicians of different levels and extremist Hindu outfits not to meddle with Bangladesh’s internal affairs.
“We urge those who are instigating and directly attacking Bangladesh’s existence in different places to show restraint. We will call everyone for peace. Let’s maintain peace through dialogue,” Nasiruddin said.
He said Bangladesh will have to give a strong reply if even a single incident of border killing takes place.
Six-point demand
The Nagarik Committee placed a six-point demand to the interim government. The first two are related to India. One is making public all agreements with India and rescinding all unequal and anti-environment ones. Secondly, ensuring fair share of waters of trans-boundary rivers.
The other demands are controlling the prices of essentials, ensuring trials of all attacks on communities including Hindus and Buddhists and grabbing of their lands in the last 15 years, taking a clear stance on bringing back laundered money and repatriating Sheikh Hasina immediately and ensuring her trial.
Special task force demanded
Nagarik Committee’s member secretary Akhter Hossain said Sheikh Hasina-led Awami mafia syndicate looted and laundered USD 28 trillion from the country in the last 15 years as per the report of white paper committee on economic situation.
Akhter urged the government to form a special taskforce to bring back the laundered money.
The Nagarik Committee rolled out different programmes in the ongoing December in Dhaka and elsewhere. The programmes include workers’ rally in Savar, Ashulia, Baipail, Uttara, Rajendrapur, Joydebpur and Kashimpur between 6 and 9 December, holding a protest rally seeking trial of all human rights violations during Awami League’s reign on 10 December on the occasion of International Human Rights day.
The organisation also sketched out programmes marking Martyred Intellectual Day on 14 December and Victory Day on 16 December.
Nagarik Committee’s spokesperson Samanta Sharmin said the committee will be formed in all thanas and upazilas of the country within the ongoing month. It will also form a committee to maintain communication with eminent citizens of the country and take their consultation.