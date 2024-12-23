Beyond Borders: Arjun Kar’s songs of hope in troubled times

When Arjun Kar, a ‘people’s musician’ and street poet of Kolkata, made a resolute decision to visit Bangladesh, two reasons compelled him: first, the death of his grandmother who had once lived east of the Radcliffe line before migrating to India and second, a yearning to witness the scramble toward a ‘new Bangladesh’, a land and people in the process of redefining themselves after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s authoritarian regime in the wake of a student-led mass uprising.

A staunch supporter of the July-August uprising, Arjun penned and composed protest songs supporting the movement. Yet in the months since a flood of misinformation has overcome India’s media landscape. Not one to trust the prescribed narrative, the wandering bard, who counts the free-spirited civil rights activist and songwriter Pete Seeger among his greatest inspirations, grabbed his scuffed guitar case and hit the Jessore road.

“I came in search of my roots in a troubled time during visible hatred, especially in the media and online.” Arjun said in an interview with Prothom Alo on 10 December. Music has always been Arjun’s antidote to hatred, and he has spent over a decade sharing songs of lament, resilience and joy on city sidewalks and squares of forgotten villages.

It’s incredible, and surely a sign of the times, that during his one month as a ‘rolling stone’ in Bangladesh, Arjun did not encounter a single incident that singled him out as a Hindu or an Indian—not even a slur, let alone any form of hostility.