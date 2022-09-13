Bangladesh tightens security along Myanmar border: Home minister

Bangladesh has beefed up security along the border with Myanmar following repeated mortar shells fired from the neighbouring country, says Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

He made the disclosure while talking to reporters after inaugurating the Rajshahi Police Liberation War Memorial Museum at Rajshahi Police Lines on Tuesday, reports UNB.

“We have strengthened the patrolling by Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) forces along the Myanmar border and it is expected that the firing into the border areas will end soon,” the minister said.