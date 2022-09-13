Bangladesh tightens security along Myanmar border: Home minister

The Myanmar government is at war with the Arakan Army and a few mortar shells landed on the Bangladeshi side from Myanmar recently. The foreign ministry protested the incidents.
In earlier remarks on 10 September, Asaduzzaman said that the government has asked Myanmar to refrain from firing shots towards the Bangladesh border.
He made those remarks at a seminar organised by Bangladesh Mahila Oikya Parishad at the National Museum.
Commemorating the contribution of police during the 1971 Liberation War in Rajshahi region, the minister said the museum will help the new generation know about their heroism and patriotism. “Bangladesh will never forget their contributions,” he said.
Later, Asaduzzaman also unveiled a book titled ‘Muktijuddhe Rajshahi Police’ and joined an anti-narcotic and anti-terrorism discussion.
He praised the role of police in combating militancy and terrorism risking their own lives.
About the drugs he said these are coming from the neighbouring countries. He also sought help from all to eradicate drugs and protect the new generation. The government and law enforcement agencies can’t alone stop the onslaught of drugs on the young people, he added.