RUCSU polls: Shibir-backed Mostakur-Salman elected VP, AGS, former coordinator Ammar as GS

In the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election — along with the hall union and senate student representative polls — Mostakur Rahman (Zahid), the Vice President (VP) candidate from the Sammilito Shikkharthi Jote panel backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir, has been unofficially elected. He secured 12,687 votes.

His nearest rival, Sheikh Nur Uddin (Abir) of the OIkyaboddho Notun Projonmo panel backed by the Chhatra Dal, received 3,397 votes.