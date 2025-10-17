RUCSU polls: Shibir-backed Mostakur-Salman elected VP, AGS, former coordinator Ammar as GS
In the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) election — along with the hall union and senate student representative polls — Mostakur Rahman (Zahid), the Vice President (VP) candidate from the Sammilito Shikkharthi Jote panel backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir, has been unofficially elected. He secured 12,687 votes.
His nearest rival, Sheikh Nur Uddin (Abir) of the OIkyaboddho Notun Projonmo panel backed by the Chhatra Dal, received 3,397 votes.
Meanwhile, in the General Secretary (GS) race, Salauddin Ammar of the Adhipotyobirodhi Oikya panel won by a large margin, obtaining 11,497 votes. His closest contender, Fazle Rabbi Md. Fahim Reza, the GS candidate from the Shibir-backed panel, secured 5,727 votes. Ammar is a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, while Fahim Reza also previously served as a coordinator.
In the third key post, Assistant General Secretary (AGS), SM Salman Sabbir from the Shibir-backed panel was elected with 6,975 votes, defeating Jahin Biswas (Esha) of the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, who received 5,951 votes.
The results were announced at around 8:00 am Friday by Chief Returning Officer Professor Setaur Rahman, although the official declaration is yet to be made.
A total of 247 candidates contested for 23 posts in RUCSU across 10 panels, while 597 candidates vied for 15 positions in 17 residential halls, and 58 candidates competed for five seats in the Senate student representative election.
In the RUCSU polls, 18 candidates contested for the VP post, 13 for GS, and 16 for AGS.
There were 28,901 registered voters in total, 11,305 female and 17,596 male. The overall voter turnout stood at 69.83 per cent, with 63.24per cent turnout recorded across the six women’s halls.