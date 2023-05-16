PM Hasina for economic cooperation between South, Southeast Asian countries

Karim further said the prime minister admired Koran success in transforming the country into a developed one within a generation.

Sheikh Hasina said this success inspired Bangladesh in its endeavour to steer the nation towards development and prosperity.

The prime minister also recalled her two visits to Korea, saying that during her second visit, she witnessed the amazing development of it.

Jang-keun emphasised the enhancement of trade, official development assistance (ODA), employment and investment between the two countries.