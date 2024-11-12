Dengue sees higher infection rate in November

Abu Hasan (pseudonym) lives in Deen Mohammad Colony in the capital’s Bhasantek. He had to spend October dealing with dengue patients after his sister, sister-in-law and maidservant were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease, and one of the patients required an intensive care unit (ICU) facility.

“I spent the entire month with patients and hospitals. Time, money and fear; altogether it was a miserable time. We were worried about our children,” Abu Hasan shared his experience with Prothom Alo.

Dengue showed no sign of restraint in November with the first seven days of the month seeing the highest number of cases and deaths in a single week this year so far.