Momen for direct air connectivity with Guwahati

The foreign minister raised the issues when High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, calls on him at his office on Tuesday. They discussed issues of mutual interest.
Momen recalled with satisfaction the arrangements made by the government of India during his recent visit to Silchar, Assam on 1-3 December to participate in the first edition of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival.
The prime ministers of both Bangladesh and India on numerous occasions have emphasised on building common platforms for promoting understanding and cooperation to further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties.
Following their guidance, this festival revisited the connection, heritage, historical cultural and linguistic affinity between the two countries in order to strengthen the age-old people-to-people ties, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The foreign minister also thanked India for inviting Bangladesh to attend the G20 meetings as a ‘guest country’ for the tenure of their G20 Presidency.
He noted that this would uphold their image in the regional settings.
Momen also called for bolder solidarity to address the issues faced by the Global South to tackle the combined challenges of the Covid-19 crisis, the crisis in Europe, and financing for climate emergency and SDG implementation.