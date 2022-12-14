Momen for direct air connectivity with Guwahati

The foreign minister raised the issues when High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, calls on him at his office on Tuesday. They discussed issues of mutual interest.

Momen recalled with satisfaction the arrangements made by the government of India during his recent visit to Silchar, Assam on 1-3 December to participate in the first edition of the Silchar-Sylhet Festival.

The prime ministers of both Bangladesh and India on numerous occasions have emphasised on building common platforms for promoting understanding and cooperation to further strengthen Bangladesh-India ties.