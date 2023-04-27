Chhagalnaiya border haat in Feni to reopen after three years

The Chhagalnaiya-Srinagar border haat in Feni district is all set to reopen on 9 May after remaining closed for three years.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Bangladesh-India management committee on Wednesday evening, reports UNB.

Additional district magistrate of Feni Abhishek Das, Chhagalnaiya upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Moumita Das, officer-in-charge of Chhagalnaiya police station Sudip Roy and additional district magistrate of South Tripura of India Asim Saha were present at the meeting.

The border haat was launched in 2015 along the Madhuram border of Chhagalnaiya in Feni and Srinagar in India. More than 50 traders from Bangladesh and India used to sell domestic products in the haat every Tuesday.