None will be allowed to be benefited by foiling polls: PM Hasina

The prime minister came down heavily on those who ordered such heinous attacks and those who executed.

Referring to “an incident of setting fire to a passenger train by the BNP and Jamaat clique”, she said that a mother with her little child was killed in the fire. “We don’t want to see such a scenario.”

The prime minister questioned what they have achieved by burning people to death, setting fire to buses, trains and other vehicles.

“What have they achieved by killing people, uprooting fish plates of the railway track and damaging properties of the masses to pursue a politically ill motive? I don’t know what kind of politics it is,” she said.

Noting that burning people to death alive is a great sin and injustice, she stated, “This injustice cannot be tolerated anymore. No religion can accept this. Jisus Christ sacrificed his life for humanity.”

Sheikh Hasina said humanity and welfare of mankind is the main verse of all the religions. “We are running the state maintaining the belief.”