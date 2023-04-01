Journalist Samsuzzaman being taken from Kashimpur to Dhaka jail again

Prothom Alo's Savar staff correspondent, Samsuzzaman, is being taken from the Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur back to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.

He was sent off from the Kashimpur jail by prison van at 10:15am Saturday morning, senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail part 1, Shahjahan Ahmed informed Prothom Alo.

Earlier on Friday at 1:30pm, journalist Samsuzzaman was brought to the Kashimpur Central Jail from Keraniganj.

Senior jail superintendent Shahjahan Ahmed said that on Friday night journalist Samsuzzaman was at the Kashimpur Central Jail part 1. On Saturday morning he is being sent back to the Dhaka Central Jail.

When asked why journalist Samsuzzaman was being sent to the Dhaka jail after being brought from there to Kashimpur, Shahjahan Ahmed replied that it was an 'order from the higher authorities.'