First ever organ donor Sarah Islam will be remembered

Whenever the issue of organ transplant comes up, people will instantly recall the name of Sarah Islam. From her deathbed, 20-years-old Sarah had told her mother about her wish to donate her organs to others.

The country’s physicians have transplanted both of her kidneys and two corneas on four different people.

With this, physicians of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and private organisation Kidney Foundation have first transplanted organs of a person, declared ‘brain dead’.