Ban on Jamaat-Shibir lifted: Govt
The gazette notification, which was issued to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir, has been cancelled.
The public security division of the home ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.
According to the gazette notification, specific evidence has not been found that Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir and its associate bodies have involved in violence. The government believes Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir and its associate bodies are not engaged in violent activities.
At the last moment of the movement of Students Against Discrimination, the Sheikh Hasina government banned Jamaat-e-Islam and the Chhatra Shibir on 1 August.
The home ministry issued a gazette banning Jamaat, Chhatra Shibir and their affiliated organisations under section 18(1) of the Anti Terrorism Act.
After three days of this decision, the Hasina-led government was toppled on 5 August and Sheikh Hasina left the country and went to India. The interim government was formed on 8 August.