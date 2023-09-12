Commission behind aircraft procurement from France: Mirza Fakhrul

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has slammed the government for its decision to procure 10 aircrafts and a satellite from France despite the ongoing financial crisis and commodity price hike.
At the inaugural event of his party’s three-day dengue-awareness campaign on Tuesday, Mirza Fakhrul said all that prompted the government to go for the procurement is "commission".
The government is all set to purchase a satellite – Bangabandhu-2 – and 10 aircrafts from France. While addressing a joint press briefing in Dhaka on Monday, French president Emmanuel Macron thanked Bangladesh for its decision on the procurement.
Mirza Fakhrul castigated the authorities for their failure to combat the dengue menace. “The government has completely failed. Embezzlement takes place even in the process of purchasing pesticides to kill aedes mosquito. Misappropriation is at the centre of everything.”
He also criticised the mayors of Dhaka south city and north city corporations and alleged that they assumed their positions by force.
Regarding the aircraft procurement, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The people are going through a dire strait and are struggling to have food. Against such a backdrop, 10 aircrafts are being procured from France. The main target is... the Airbus produces feedback. Do you know what the feedback is? It means commission. The Boeing (A US aircraft company) facilitates no commission and, this is why, 10 aircraft are being procured from Airbus.”
He also questioned the decision to purchase a new satellite, saying the government is buying second satellite, but cannot feed the people.”
Senior BNP leaders were present on the occasion. Later, they distributed leaflets among the people in the capital’s Shahbagh and Naya Paltan area.