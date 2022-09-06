Modi in power, problems will be solved: Sheikh Hasina

Saying both countries have 54 common rivers, the premier said, “We hope, as long as the prime minister Modi is here [in power], Bangladesh and India will resolve the problems.”

"Problems could arise between the neighbours. We have shown the precedent of settling these through discussion. We have signed some more MoUs -- that will take our relations to new heights."

Saying visiting India is always a matter of contentment for her, the prime minister said, "I am visiting this time three years after. In my six-year exile, I stayed here as a refugee – a time when I also received all kinds of support. Long live Bangladesh and India friendship."