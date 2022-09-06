Modi in power, problems will be solved: Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina came up with this optimism standing beside Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.
Following a bilateral meeting there, the prime minister said they have held a meeting with a friendly and cooperative mindset. She said they had discussed diverse bilateral issues to take relations forward.
In her speech, Sheikh Hasina termed India most important and the nearest neighbour of Bangladesh.
Claiming the two countries achieved significant progress in many sectors in the last decade, Sheikh Hasina said, "The two countries have fixed many unsettled issues in the spirit of friendship and cooperation. We are hoping that all unresolved problems, including the Teesta water sharing treaty, will be settled soon."
Sheikh Hasina thanked her Indian counterpart for resolving the issue of water sharing of the Kushiyara River.
Saying both countries have 54 common rivers, the premier said, “We hope, as long as the prime minister Modi is here [in power], Bangladesh and India will resolve the problems.”
"Problems could arise between the neighbours. We have shown the precedent of settling these through discussion. We have signed some more MoUs -- that will take our relations to new heights."
Saying visiting India is always a matter of contentment for her, the prime minister said, "I am visiting this time three years after. In my six-year exile, I stayed here as a refugee – a time when I also received all kinds of support. Long live Bangladesh and India friendship."