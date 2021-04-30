3 Bangladeshis appointed to WB's arbitration court

The government has appointed three Bangladeshis to the prestigious panels for arbitrators and conciliators of the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), reports UNB.

According to a statement, former chief justice MD Tafazzul Islam has been appointed in the panel of conciliators, while professor of International Law at Dhaka University Rumana Islam and lawyer Moin Ghani, who has represented Bangladesh in a number of ICSID cases, have been appointed in the panel of arbitrators.

It also stated that they are appointed for a period of six years extending to 26 April 2027.