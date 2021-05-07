3 educationists appointed as national professors

The government has appointed three eminent educationists of the country as national professors for the next five years, reports state-run news agency BSS.

The newly appointed national professors are former vice chancellor of Chittagong University and emeritus professor Alamgir Mohammad Sirajuddin, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (BIRDEM) president AK Azad Khan and Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society (BGS) president professor Mahmud Hasan.

The Ministry of Education issued a gazette notification in this regard Thursday.

The eminent educationists would perform duty as national professors and get honorarium and other benefits as per the Bangladesh National Professor Resolution (appointment, conditions and facilities) 1981, the notification said.