3.1m took second dose of Covid-19 vaccine till 4 May

As of May 4, a total of 31,06,709 people received the second dose of the vaccine in Bangladesh. Of them, 20,08,761 were male and 10,97,948 female, BSS reports.
According to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 83,540 people were administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on 4 May. Among the vaccine recipients of the second dose, 52,447 were male and 31,093 female.
On 25 April, the government issued an official order on the suspension of administering the first dose of vaccine from 26 April and it will remain in force until further notice.
As of 25 April, the number of vaccine receivers of the first dose was 58,18,400. Of them, 36,08,059 are male and 22,10,341 female.
The government launched countrywide vaccination campaign on 7 February.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive Covid- 19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 72,48,829 people got registered till 4 May 5.30pm.