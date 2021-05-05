3.1m took second dose of Covid-19 vaccine till 4 May

As of May 4, a total of 31,06,709 people received the second dose of the vaccine in Bangladesh. Of them, 20,08,761 were male and 10,97,948 female, BSS reports.

According to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 83,540 people were administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines on 4 May. Among the vaccine recipients of the second dose, 52,447 were male and 31,093 female.

On 25 April, the government issued an official order on the suspension of administering the first dose of vaccine from 26 April and it will remain in force until further notice.