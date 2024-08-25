Hasina, Gen. Aziz sued over custodial death of BDR carnage accused
Thirteen people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former director general (DG) of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) General Aziz Ahmed were sued Sunday over the death of BDR carnage case accused Abdur Rahim in jail.
Abdur Rahim, then deputy assistant director (DAD) of former BDR, which was later renamed as BGB, was an accused in the case lodged over the carnage that took place in Pilkhana in 2010. He died in jail on 29 July that year.
DAD Rahim’s son Advocate Abdul Aziz filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Akteruzzaman.
After recording the statement of the complainant, the court asked the local police station to inform whether any unnatural death case was filed after the death.
The other prominent accused in the case are - Mosharraf Hossain Kazal, Ashraful Islam Khan, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Sheikh Selim, Sheikh Helal, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mirza Azam, Hasanul Haque Inu.
Another 200 unnamed people have also been accused in the case.