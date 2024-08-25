Hasina, Gen. Aziz sued over custodial death of BDR carnage accused

Thirteen people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former director general (DG) of Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB) General Aziz Ahmed were sued Sunday over the death of BDR carnage case accused Abdur Rahim in jail.

Abdur Rahim, then deputy assistant director (DAD) of former BDR, which was later renamed as BGB, was an accused in the case lodged over the carnage that took place in Pilkhana in 2010. He died in jail on 29 July that year.