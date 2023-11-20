Masked miscreants not identified despite repeated attacks 

Another incident of masked attack occurred killing a BNP leader in Naogaon. With this, five incidents of such attacks took place in the past two months. Four leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami were injured in those incidents.

Not only in Naogaon, these attacks on opposition leaders and activists have been occurring in neighbouring Natore and Rajshahi. It has been learned that there have been 10 such incidents that occurred in Natore and three in Rajshahi in a month.

By the end of September, 10 cases were registered in connection with these incidents. While two suspects were apprehended in Naogaon, no arrests have been made in Rajshahi and Natore.

According to the victims of these incidents, most occurrences took place at night and in empty areas. The assailants, wearing masks and helmets, arrived on motorcycles, assaulting opposition leaders and workers through beatings, hacking, severe tendon injuries, or gunshots.

These incidents have instilled fear among the people in the three districts. Many of the injured victims are reluctant to file cases upon returning home after receiving treatment, fearing further harassment from the police. However, the police claim to be investigating whether these incidents are interconnected.