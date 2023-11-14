Natore: Masked miscreants launch series of attacks on oppositon men

Police and local sources said the first incident took place in Naldanga upazila at 8:00pm on 16 October. Jamaat-e-Islami Natore unit’s financier and patron Nasir Uddin Sarker, 65, came under attack while returning to home at Banshila from Naldanga Bazar. Jamaat activist and Islamic speaker Nowshad Nomani, 42, was riding the motorbike, taking Nasir along. Around six to seven masked miscreants intercepted the bike at Sonapatil-Taltola area. They beat the two up with iron rods and left them unconscious. The next incident took place on 25 October night. Jamaat activist and village doctor Alauddin, 60, was attacked while returning to his home from Nosrotpur Bazar. Another village doctor and the secretary of Naldanga upazila Jamaat came under attack the following day, on 26 October.

The miscreants cut the tendons of the 65 year old Jamaat secretary Fazlur Rahman’s, 65.

District BNP’s convening committee member Saiful Islam, 42, was chatting with others in front of his house during BNP’s blockade on 29 October morning. Saiful alleged that he was chased by some miscreants from a Jubo League procession and shot by them. None of the attackers were wearing masks. Saiful has been receiving treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

On 30 October, Naldanga’s Khajura union Jamaat ameer (chief) Mosharraf Hossain, 47, was picked up on a microbus from his home. The miscreants broke his hands and legs.

On 3 November night, Lalpur upazila Bilmaria union Jubo Dal’s secretary Masud Sarker was picked up forcibly while he was returning home after closing his shop in Bilmaria Bazar. The miscreants took him near Gopalpur Mahila College some 10 kilometer away and left him critically injured. The attackers later severed tendons of his hands and legs.