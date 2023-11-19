BNP leader hacked to death by masked men in helmets

A BNP leader named Kamal Ahmed, 52, was hacked to death by assailants in Naogaon. The incident took place at Yad Ali intersection area of Naogaon pourasava around 9:00 pm on Saturday. The attackers, donning helmets and masks, launched the assault on him.
Following the attack, Kamal Ahmed was rushed to the hospital, but the attending physician declared him dead.
The deceased, Kamal Ahmed, held served as a member and former president of BNP's convening committee of ward no. 9 in Naogaon pourasava.
Additionally, he held the position of former president of Naogaon Truck Management Association.
Kamal Ahmed was also actively involved in cultural organizations, serving as the organizing secretary of the Naogaon Nazrul Academy and as a member of the Naogaon district committee of the Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha.
According to the police, Kamal Ahmed’s family and locals, he was returning home from Santahar railway station in an autorickshaw around 9:00 pm. When Kamal Ahmed reached Yad Ali intersection in Naogaon pourasava, three motorcycles blocked the autorickshaw.
Six to seven individuals wearing helmets and masks forcibly took Kamal Ahmed out of the autorickshaw, stabbed him with sharp weapons, and quickly fled.
Local residents rescued him and rushed him to Naogaon Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending physician. One of the physicians, Kamal Hossain said that the patient had multiple stab wounds to his neck and back, leading to fatal hemorrhaging.
In response to the incident, Bayezid Hossain, District BNP Member Secretary, stated, "Targeted attacks are being orchestrated in the ongoing movement to instill fear among BNP leaders and workers. The police administration remained silent. Recently, five such incidents occurred in Raninagar, Atrai, and Sadar upazilas of Naogaon, yet no arrests have been made in connection with these incidents. There is a palpable atmosphere of fear designed to intimidate the opposition."
Faisal Ahmed, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naogaon Sadar Police Station, reported that the deceased's body bore marks of stabbing on the back and neck, indicative of a sharp weapon, possibly a machete.
The investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the killing. The body has been transferred to the morgue at Naogaon Sadar Hospital for postmortem, and a case is being prepared for this incident.
Ongoing efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack.