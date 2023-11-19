BNP leader hacked to death by masked men in helmets

A BNP leader named Kamal Ahmed, 52, was hacked to death by assailants in Naogaon. The incident took place at Yad Ali intersection area of Naogaon pourasava around 9:00 pm on Saturday. The attackers, donning helmets and masks, launched the assault on him.

Following the attack, Kamal Ahmed was rushed to the hospital, but the attending physician declared him dead.