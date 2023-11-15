Masked miscreants' attack on opposition men: What are the law enforcers doing?

The incident involving the beating, hacking, severing tendons, and critical injury of nine leader-activists affiliated with BNP and Jamaat in the last month raises concerns about the deteriorating state of law and order. Is it plausible that masked assailants targeted so many individuals within a month in a district, and the law enforcement personnel were unaware of these incidents?

According to Prothom Alo report, Of the victims, one is a BNP leader and two ar Jubo Dal leaders. The other six are leaders, activists and supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami. Six out of nine incidents took place in the district’s Naldanga upazila while three incidents happened in Natore Sadar, Singra and Lalpur upazilas. Five out of nine injured are still in hospital. The rest are receiving treatment at home.

A BNP leader sustained three bullet shots. Attackers severed tendons of two persons while miscreants wearing masks broke the arms and legs of six others.