Speaking on the occasion, Kenny Liu, vice president and general manager, South Asia & EMEA, Apparel Solutions, Avery Dennison, said, “Avery Dennison is committed to improving the livelihood and diversity of garment workers. We are proud to partner with UNICEF in the [email protected] program to support would-be and new mothers at the ready-made garment and knitwear factories. This aligns with our 2030 sustainability goal of making a positive social impact on our people and communities. Our values of sustainability and diversity, including inclusion and empowerment of women drive us to create a supportive environment for all our workers, and we will continue to work towards a sustainable future.”

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh, said, “Breastfeeding spaces, childcare facilities, paid maternity leave and safe work environments are not just central to the well-being of working mothers and their children, but also to the success of businesses competing for the best staff. UNICEF is grateful for the generous support from Avery Dennison, and for Avery Dennison’s efforts to meet the rights of children and their mothers working in the Bangladesh garment sector.”

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of Bangladesh, and the ILO BetterWork Bangladesh program, the [email protected] program was implemented in 113 RMG factories during 2017-2021.