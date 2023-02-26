Stay alert against corruption, nepotism: President Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday asked all concerned, including university authorities, to remain alert against corruption and nepotism.

“Corruption is one of the major barriers to country’s overall development and progress... So, everyone should be aware against corrupt practices,” he told the ‘6th Convocation-2023’ of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Savar, on the outskirts of the capital this afternoon.

The president, also the university chancellor, added: “Recently, many negative news reports were published on the recruitment and tender business in different universities ... Stay away from the corruption and nepotism.”