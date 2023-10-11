BNP leader Annie alleges of brutal torture in police custody

About the arrest, breaking the door at midnight, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury in the court said, "I was a member of parliament twice. I have reached this stage doing student politics. I attended an event at the press club. Police could have arrested me from there. Why did the police carry out an operation at my house at midnight?"

Alleging that his house was vandalised, the BNP leader in the court said, "My child was at the house. I have been arrested as the door of my house was broken forcefully. I am neither a thief nor a robber. After bringing me to the police station, I have been beaten up mercilessly. I want justice."

After the deliberation, Shahid Uddin Chowdhury became emotional. He started crying.

Shahid Uddin told the court, "Do the police have the right to assault anyone? Police tortured me. People cannot beat thieves and robbers this way.

Police produced Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie before a court of Dhaka at 2:00pm on Wednesday. Huge number of police were deployed in front of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.