BNP leaders Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on four-day remand

A court in Dhaka has placed Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) publicity secretary and media cell member Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on a four-day remand in a sabotage case filed with the capital’s Dhamondi police station.

Judge Rashidul Alam of the Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Wednesday after police produced the BNP leader before it seeking seven days in remands.