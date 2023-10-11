BNP leaders Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on four-day remand

A court in Dhaka has placed Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) publicity secretary and media cell member Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie on a four-day remand in a sabotage case filed with the capital’s Dhamondi police station.
Judge Rashidul Alam of the Dhaka’s chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court passed the order on Wednesday after police produced the BNP leader before it seeking seven days in remands.
Earlier, police detained Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, after breaking the door of his house in the wee hours of Wednesday, the party alleged.
BNP media cell chief Zahir Uddin Swapon told Prothom Alo that police went to the house of Shahid Uddin Chowdhury at around 1:30 am and detained him breaking the door of his house. After that, he was taken to the Dhanmondi police station.
Later Shahid Uddin Chowdhury was showed arrested in a in a sabotage case filed with the capital’s Dhamondi police station.
According to police and court sources, a team of police came under attack in front of the capital’s City College on 23 May this year. Police later filed a case over the attack and Shahid Uddin Chowdhury, among others, was named in it.
Police said in the remand plea that leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies carried out sabotages in front of the capital’s City College on 23 May. They also attacked police and exploded crude bombs. The accused in collusion with each other carried out these activities to oust the government and damage properties of people.