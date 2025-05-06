Foreign Adviser holds phone talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister
Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, held talks over phone on Monday.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this through a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The post said, “During the call, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister briefed the Adviser on the escalating regional tensions resulting from India’s unfounded allegations and unilateral measures, including its arbitrary decision to suspend provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.
“The Foreign Affairs Adviser expressed concern regarding the current situation and stressed the importance of exercising restraint by all parties, emphasising the need for de-escalation.”
The post further said, “Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasised the need for maintaining regular high-level engagements. They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation on regional and multilateral fora.”
The bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have achieved new momentum after the 5 August student-people uprising last year.
Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch visited Dhaka in April. At that time, a date was announced for Ishaq Dar’s visit to Bangladesh. He was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 27 April.
But tension erupted anew between India and Pakistan following an armed attack on tourists in India controlled Kashmir on 22 April that killed 26 people.
Two days after the incident, Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a message said the visit of Ishaq Dar has been postponed due to an unexpected situation.
A new date for the visit will be announced through discussions between the two sides, the message added.