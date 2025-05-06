Foreign Adviser holds phone talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister

The post further said, “Both sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh bilateral relations and emphasised the need for maintaining regular high-level engagements. They also discussed opportunities to enhance cooperation on regional and multilateral fora.”

The bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have achieved new momentum after the 5 August student-people uprising last year.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch visited Dhaka in April. At that time, a date was announced for Ishaq Dar’s visit to Bangladesh. He was scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 27 April.