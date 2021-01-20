3.5m doses of vaccines to arrive from India Thursday: FM

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
default-image

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said there would be sufficient vaccines in the country with 3.5 million doses of Covishield coming from India on Thursday.

He said India is sending 2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India as a gift while 1.5 million doses will come through private sector channels, reports UNB.

“So, together we’ll get 35 lakh (3.5 million) doses of vaccines on Thursday. There would be plenty of vaccines in the country, we’re quite sure now. We can start the vaccination programme ahead of the schedule,” he told reporters after attending a function in the city.

Advertisement

Asked whether Bangladesh will get vaccines as a gift from other countries, Momen said he is not aware of it but more countries including Russia and China are interested in providing vaccines.

The vaccines that will come as a gift will be handed over at a programme at State guest house Padma on Thursday afternoon.

More News

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, 656 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, 656 cases in 24 hrs

Bhasan Char gets police station

Bhasan Char gets police station

Narcotics department official arrested: Police

Narcotics department official arrested: Police