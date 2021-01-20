3.5m doses of vaccines to arrive from India Thursday: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said there would be sufficient vaccines in the country with 3.5 million doses of Covishield coming from India on Thursday.

He said India is sending 2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India as a gift while 1.5 million doses will come through private sector channels, reports UNB.

“So, together we’ll get 35 lakh (3.5 million) doses of vaccines on Thursday. There would be plenty of vaccines in the country, we’re quite sure now. We can start the vaccination programme ahead of the schedule,” he told reporters after attending a function in the city.