3.5m doses of vaccines to arrive from India Thursday: FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said there would be sufficient vaccines in the country with 3.5 million doses of Covishield coming from India on Thursday.
He said India is sending 2 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute of India as a gift while 1.5 million doses will come through private sector channels, reports UNB.
“So, together we’ll get 35 lakh (3.5 million) doses of vaccines on Thursday. There would be plenty of vaccines in the country, we’re quite sure now. We can start the vaccination programme ahead of the schedule,” he told reporters after attending a function in the city.
Asked whether Bangladesh will get vaccines as a gift from other countries, Momen said he is not aware of it but more countries including Russia and China are interested in providing vaccines.
The vaccines that will come as a gift will be handed over at a programme at State guest house Padma on Thursday afternoon.