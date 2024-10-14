Bangladesh terms India’s allegation ‘baseless’

The Bangladesh government has termed baseless and unwarranted India’s allegation of hurling a “petrol bomb” at a puja mandap in Dhaka’s Tanti Bazar and stealing of gold crown of the idol of Jashoreshwari Kali Mandir as “a systemic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities”.

The foreign ministry said this in a statement today, Monday.

The Indian foreign ministry in a statement on 12 October said, “We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now.”