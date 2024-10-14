Allegation of attack on puja mandap
Bangladesh terms India’s allegation ‘baseless’
The Bangladesh government has termed baseless and unwarranted India’s allegation of hurling a “petrol bomb” at a puja mandap in Dhaka’s Tanti Bazar and stealing of gold crown of the idol of Jashoreshwari Kali Mandir as “a systemic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities”.
The foreign ministry said this in a statement today, Monday.
The Indian foreign ministry in a statement on 12 October said, “We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira. These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now.”
The statement also called upon the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.
In such a context, the interim government of Bangladesh reassured the international community that it continues to do its best to uphold the long-standing secular and inclusive credentials of the people of Bangladesh.
The foreign ministry said attention of the Bangladesh government has been drawn to a statement made by the spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs of India on 12 October 2024.
The foreign ministry said that there were just a handful of incidents reported on which the government authorities acted promptly in ensuring safety and security of Hindus and other minorities throughout the festival times.
Communal harmony and peaceful coexistence remains a time-honoured feature of liberalism and democracy in Bangladesh uniting all people, it added.
It said that the law enforcement agencies and the civil administration have already filed 11 lawsuits and detained 17 people on charges of involvement with the incidents.
The statement further said Bangladesh government attested in strongest terms that every individual regardless of his/her faith, religion or belief has the right to establish, maintain or perform respective religious rituals or practices, without any hindrance.
This was vindicated by peaceful observance of Durga Puja in over 32,000 Puja Mandaps that were spontaneously set up across Bangladesh.
“Upholding the rights of every citizen regardless of one’s identity, religion or faith must be recognised as an internal affair of Bangladesh,” it added.