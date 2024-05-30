PM Hasina visits Remal-hit areas
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today undertook an aerial visit to Mathbaria and Pathorghata areas of Patuakhali district to see for herself the trail of havoc caused by the recent Cyclone Remal.
She witnessed the super storm Remal-affected two areas from the helicopter that was hovering just over the ground at a slow speed on her way to Patuakhali from Dhaka.
The helicopter carrying the prime minister landed at the helipad adjoining Khepupara Govt Model Secondary School at Kalapara of Patuakhali district at 12:20 pm Thursday.
Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to distribute relief materials among the cyclone-affected people at the Government Mozaharuddin Biswas Degree College here.
Afterwards, she will visit the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge on Patuakhali-Kuakata road.
The prime minister will later exchange views with the divisional level officials.
The Patuakhali district administration and the ruling Awami League have taken all-out preparations over the premier's visit to Patuakhali.
After wrapping her day-long programme at Kalapara of Patuakhali district, Sheikh Hasina, also president of the ruling Awami League (AL), is scheduled to leave for Dhaka at 3:00 pm in the afternoon.
Severe cyclone Remal reportedly killed at least 13 people, destroyed over 35,000 homes, and seriously affected more than 37 lakh people in 19 districts of the country.
The storm made landfall near Khepupara of Patuakhali with the wind speed of up to 130 km per hour on Sunday evening.
As many as 327,000 people have so far been affected while some 235 houses were completely destroyed and 1,865 others were partially destroyed in the district, sources said.
The agricultural sector suffered losses of over Tk 260 million, while the fishery sector's losses are estimated to be over Tk 280 million, they said.