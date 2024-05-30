PM Hasina visits Remal-hit areas

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today undertook an aerial visit to Mathbaria and Pathorghata areas of Patuakhali district to see for herself the trail of havoc caused by the recent Cyclone Remal.

She witnessed the super storm Remal-affected two areas from the helicopter that was hovering just over the ground at a slow speed on her way to Patuakhali from Dhaka.

The helicopter carrying the prime minister landed at the helipad adjoining Khepupara Govt Model Secondary School at Kalapara of Patuakhali district at 12:20 pm Thursday.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to distribute relief materials among the cyclone-affected people at the Government Mozaharuddin Biswas Degree College here.

Afterwards, she will visit the Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Bridge on Patuakhali-Kuakata road.