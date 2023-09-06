‘Food, fertiliser, fuel...and Rohingyas’: Dhaka on possible agenda for meeting with Lavrov

He said the Russian foreign minister will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his stay in Dhaka.

The Russian foreign minister will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September after completing his visit to Bangladesh.

Lavrov was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on 23 November last year, mainly to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers meeting, held in Dhaka on 24 November. But the visit was called off at the last minute.

Later, Foreign Minister Momen and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had a telephone conversation and shed light on the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Russia and expressed their desire to take these relations to greater heights.