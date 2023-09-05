Lavrov's 'political' visit to Dhaka for 24 hrs

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov was supposed to attend the ministerial level meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Dhaka, but eventually didn't attend.
The IORA meeting was held in November 2022. Many were curious over the visit of Sergey Lavrov at the time as Lavrov is an important person in the influential quarter of Russia.
After Russia's involvement in war with Ukraine, he held meetings with top leaders of different countries.
Diplomatic observers believe Russia is stressing on increasing political affiliation in the international arena after being cornered by the West due to the war with Ukraine.
Russia became an observer of IORA recently. Afterwards, Lavrov was scheduled to attend the ministerial level meeting, which surprised many.
A preparation was taken that Sergey Lavrov will make a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Moscow at the last minute cancelled Lavrov's Dhaka visit for 'unavoidable circumstances'.
Since then, the two countries have been in touch at political levels over the Russian foreign minister’s visit to Bangladesh. After the cancellation of the tour, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen over the phone about his wish to visit Bangladesh.
The Russian foreign minister is coming to Bangladesh on 7 September as part of this. He will sit in a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on that very day in the evening.
In this changed geopolitical context, Russia is giving priority on checking old allies and finding new friends in the international arena. In that case, they will naturally want Bangladesh, a historically proven friend, by their side.
He is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 September. He will leave for Delhi to attend the G-20 summit in the afternoon that day.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, while speaking to newspersons on 30 August, said Sergei Lavrov would come to Dhaka on 7 September. He would pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit.
None of the ministers from former Soviet Union, an ally of Bangladesh during the liberation war, has visited Bangladesh so far. This would be the first visit of any Russian foreign minister in Bangladesh. However, the relationship between Dhaka and Moscow continued even after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Diplomatic observers believe Russia is stressing on increasing political affiliation in the international arena after being cornered by the West due to the war with Ukraine.
In this changed geopolitical context, Russia is giving priority on checking old allies and finding new friends in the international arena. In that case, they will naturally want Bangladesh, a historically proven friend, by their side.
Russia, who always remains silent on internal affairs of any country, has been vocal on issues about Bangladesh. They have made it clear through the statements from the Russian embassy in Dhaka on Facebook and during the regular press briefings in Moscow.