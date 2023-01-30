Continued democracy helps rapid development: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has witnessed a tremendous progress only because of the continuation of democracy and elected governments.

“Bangladesh couldn’t not have developed so much without the continuation of the democratic process,” she said while opening 11 newly completed projects under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works..

The prime minister inaugurated the projects, joining a programme at Ramna Batamul (Ramna Park) through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban .